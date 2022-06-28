Telangana: SSC results to be released on June 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board on Sunday announced that the SSC results will be released on June 30, Tuesday at 11:30 am.

The Press release by the Telangana Government on June 28, stated, “The results of the SSC Public Examination will be released by the Telangana Education Minister on June 30, 2022, at 11:30 am at Dr MCR HRD Institute, road no. 25 Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.”

Students can also view their results on the following websites:

a) www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

b) www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Intermediate results:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday released the exam results for the 1st and 2nd-year students.

Over 60 percent of students from the first and second years have cleared the exams. Telangana has registered a higher pass percentage for the year 2022, as compared to the last five years. The TSBIE had reduced the syllabus to 70 percent, along with an increased number of choices between questions.

Out of 4,14,380 students who appeared for the exam, 2,68,763 cleared the Intermediate first-year exam. While 72.88 percent of girls passed, only 56.65 percent of boys were successful in clearing their examinations.

A total of 3,92,258 students appeared for the inter-second year exam, out of which 2,69,431 have cleared it. Among these, 76.10 percent of girls and 61.26 percent of boys passed the exam.

In Telangana, Intermediate exams were conducted from May 5 to May 24. A total of 9.07 lakh students appeared for the first and second-year examinations at 1,443 examination centres.