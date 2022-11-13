Telangana State Documentary Films wins multiple PCRI awards

Hyderabad: Telangana State Documentary Films on Saturday, bagged multiple awards at the 16th Global Communication Conclave hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The production house also clinched three gold awards for visionary leadership campaign of the year for ‘Progressive Telangana’ led by Telangana CM KCR, the second one for travel, leisure, and hospitality campaign for ‘Telangana Tourism Somasila Tourism Circuit’ and the third one for Healthcare communication film for ‘COVID-19 awareness campaign’ in Telangana.

DSN films also bagged a bronze award for a film on Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bhima. Satyanarayana thanked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the government of Telangana for their constant encouragement. He further thanked the PRCI jury for the award.

Telangana IT and industries minister took to Twitter to congratulate Satyanarayana and said, “Documentary films on Telangana State, its development and welfare schemes won 5 top excellence awards at the 16th Global Communication Conclave 2022 hosted by PRCI Congratulations to @SatyaDulam & Team DSN Films for bagging the awards.”