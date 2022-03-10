Telangana State Pollution Control Board orders closure of pharma lab

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) issued closure orders of a Hyderabad-based drug manufacturing and export company, Brundavan Laboratories, located in the Yadagiri district of the state for violating pollution laws.

Local villagers also dragged the company to the National Green Tribunal for violating the laws and the company was forced to pay compensation for the same, reported The New Indian Express. The TSPCB, which was also a respondent, said that they had already passed closure orders on March 2, 2022.

Earlier in 2017, a district joint committee found 10 other industries guilty of causing pollution. They were made to pay a compensation of Rs 77,55,800. Despite all this, the company continued to function.

When complaints from the villagers started pouring in continuously, the PCB put up a new Rolling Task Force team in December 2021, which led to closure orders as polluting elements were found once again.