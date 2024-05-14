Telangana: Stray dog mauls infant to death; locals kill the dog

Hyderabad: A five-month-old infant died after being attacked by a stray dog in Vikarabad district on Tuesday, May 14.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the infant’s mother stepped out of their house to complete her daily chores. The parents of the victim worked at a nearby stone polishing unit.

The dog reportedly found its way into the room and mauled the child in his sleep, resulting in his instant death.

Enraged upon learning about the death of an infant, the residents killed the dog that they usually fed.