Telangana: Lightning claims 2 lives amid heavy rainfall, 5 injured

The deaths were reported from Medak district, where a man and his grandson were killed

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th May 2024 8:09 pm IST
Lightening (photo: prathyush_8889/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Two people were killed after being struck by lightning amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Telangana on Sunday, May 12. Five other people were injured in lightning strikes in the Adilabad district.

The deaths were reported from Medak district, where a man and his grandson were killed. The deceased were identified as Sriramulu, 50, and Vishal, 11.

Also Read
Telangana rains: CM Revanth asks officials to be alert, assures support to farmers

Additionally, five individuals sustained injuries from lightning strikes in Adilabad district. The adverse weather conditions led to power outages in several areas due to collapsed electric poles in districts like Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Bhupalapally. 

MS Education Academy

The rainfall level reached 9.25 cm in Kothaguda, Mahabubabad districts; 8.5 cm in Bhupalapally, and 7.4 cm in Gorrakunta, Warangal district. Furthermore, the rainfall caused damage to stored paddy at procurement centers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th May 2024 8:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button