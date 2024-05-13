Telangana: Lightning claims 2 lives amid heavy rainfall, 5 injured

Hyderabad: Two people were killed after being struck by lightning amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Telangana on Sunday, May 12. Five other people were injured in lightning strikes in the Adilabad district.

The deaths were reported from Medak district, where a man and his grandson were killed. The deceased were identified as Sriramulu, 50, and Vishal, 11.

Additionally, five individuals sustained injuries from lightning strikes in Adilabad district. The adverse weather conditions led to power outages in several areas due to collapsed electric poles in districts like Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Bhupalapally.

The rainfall level reached 9.25 cm in Kothaguda, Mahabubabad districts; 8.5 cm in Bhupalapally, and 7.4 cm in Gorrakunta, Warangal district. Furthermore, the rainfall caused damage to stored paddy at procurement centers.