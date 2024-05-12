Telangana rains: CM Revanth asks officials to be alert, assures support to farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday ordered all collectors of rain hit districts and higher officials of the state government to be on high alert as the Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has warned of heavy rains. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall on polling day in Telangana on May 13.

According to the weather department, the state will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Revanth Reddy also inquired about the damages caused by strong winds, rain and lightning incidents reported in several districts including Adilabad, Medak and Sangareddy. He asked the officials concerned to take appropriate action in the areas which bore the brunt of rains earlier this week when heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rainfall on Telangana’s polling day

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the incident in which two people succumbed to lightning at Pedda Shankarampeta mandal in Medak district. Revanth Reddy said that government will extend support to the families of victims. He also instructed state authorities to provide better treatment to the injured in the lightning incidents.

Five people were seriously injured after lightning struck Gimma village of Zainath mandal in Adilabad district. Revanth Reddy also assured the farmers if their paddy stocks gets wet due to rains at the procurement centres. In a press release, the Chief Minister said that officials have been asked to buy the paddy with moisture content which are piled up in the purchase centers.