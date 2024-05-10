IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rainfall on Telangana’s polling day

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall on polling day in Telangana.

According to the weather department, the state will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall across Telangana on polling day

The department predicts that the entire state will receive rainfall on polling day, May 13, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, due to prevailing heatwave conditions in Telangana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended polling hours for the Lok Sabha elections by one hour, from 7 am to 6 pm.

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.

Now, according to the latest forecast by IMD Hyderabad, heavy rainfall is expected in the state on Monday.

Rainfall lowers temperature

Recent rainfall has lowered temperatures in various districts of Telangana.

Also Read Rainfall throws life out of gear; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours today

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in the state dropped to 33.7 degrees Celsius, recorded in Nagarkurnool.

In Hyderabad, the temperature also decreased to 36.1 degrees Celsius, recorded in Khairatabad.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting heavy rainfall on polling day in Telangana, it remains uncertain how it might affect voter turnout in the state.