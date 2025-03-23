Telangana: Stray dogs kill deer in Vikarabad

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd March 2025 6:38 pm IST
Stray dogs kill deer at Vikarbad

Hyderabad: A pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a deer at Doma village and mandal of Vikarabad district on Sunday morning.

According to Forest department officials, the deer ventured out of the forest and was heading to a water body when the dogs noticed and chased the deer.

The pack of dogs pounced on the deer and attacked. Due to the shock and attack by the dogs, the deer collapsed and died. Local villagers chased away the dogs and informed Forest officials after the attack.

The deer was taken to the nearest local veterinary hospital for a post-mortem examination. Forest department officials will later bury it in a forest area as per laid down protocols.

