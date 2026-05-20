Telangana student declared brain dead saves four lives through organ donation

Hyderabad: A Telangana student who was declared brain dead after a road accident gave a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation.

According to a press release from Jeevandan Telangana, the deceased was identified as Pulipalupula Raghava, a 20-year-old resident of Alair in Nalgonda district. He was a BTech student studying at CJIT Engineering College in Janagam.

Raghava met with an accident on May 16 while travelling on a two-wheeler. He reportedly hit a road divider near the Indian Oil petrol pump at Cheriyal and suffered a serious head injury.

Following the accident, his family first shifted him to a local private hospital and later moved him to another hospital in Hyderabad for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared him brain dead on May 18.

Even while grieving the loss of his son, Raghava’s father, Pulipalupula Mahesh, made the decision to donate his organs to help patients in need.

Through the organ donation, four patients received a new chance at life. Two kidneys, one liver, and one pair of lungs were donated.

Jeevandan Telangana appreciated the family’s noble decision and said that such acts help save lives and create awareness about organ donation in the state.

On the decision, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on his X handle, “A young man named Raghav, who was declared brain dead in a road accident, gave a new lease of life to four people through the donation of his organs.”

“Even while immersed in grief over the loss of his son, the father’s decision proved that one can continue to live even after death,” he added.