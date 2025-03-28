Telangana: Student, father among six held for paper leak in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Six persons, including a student and his father, were arrested on Thursday, March 27, in connection with the mathematics question paper leak in Telangana’s Kamareddy district.

The incident occurred at Zila Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Jukkal mandal. Two students, both minors, involved in the leak were also arrested. The six were sent to judicial custody, and the boys were sent to a juvenile home, said the Kamareddy police.

The father of one of the students who appeared for the exam supplied a blank paper to him through a staff member at the school. The boy, in turn, wrote the questions and sent them back to his father through the staff.



During the investigation, the police arrested the boy’s father and five others who assisted him in the crime.

Initially, three officials, including an invigilator, were suspended for leaking the question paper.