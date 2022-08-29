Telangana: Student loses Rs 98K in dating app fraud

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Rangareddy district, Telangana lost Rs. 98, 400 in a dating app fraud.

The student who is a resident of Turkayamjal has met a woman on a dating app. After a few conversations, they exchanged their WhatsApp numbers.

Later, the woman undressed on a video call with the boy and recorded the video in which the youth’s face was visible.

After recording the video, the woman started blackmailing him. First, she asked him to transfer Rs. 22, 500.

Threatening him that she would send the video to his friends and family, the woman continued to extract money from him.

The youth transferred Rs. 18, 400, Rs. 60, 000, and Rs. 20, 000 before realizing that the blackmail is never going to end.

After realizing the fraud, the youth approached the Rachakonda cyber crime police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of extortion, cheating, and sections of the Information Technology Act.