Telangana: Sub-Registrar booked for disproportionate assets

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of Income against a grade one sub registrar in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The ACB officials conducting searches at the house of Chillakaraju Palani Kumari (47) and various places of her close associates houses including her office have preliminary revealed that she has acquired movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 3,96,33,461 and net cash Rs. 14.02 lakh.

Further verification is under way.

“The searches were conducted on information that the official acquired assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during her service,” the ACB official said.

Palani Kumari was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad. The public is requested to contact ACB on 1064.