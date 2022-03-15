Telangana: Suspended BJP MLAs meet speaker Pocharam

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Eatala Rajendra and Raghunandan Rao met Telangana Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday.

They urged the speaker to lift the suspension and allow them to attend the ongoing budget session in the Assembly. Before meeting the speaker, the Bhartiya Janata Party( BJP) MLAs met Assembly secretary Narasimha Charyulu and submitted a copy of the High Court order.

Earlier, the three MLAs approached the High Court challenging the suspension. The High Court on Monday had suggested the MLAs to consult the speaker, adding that it is not authorised to order the speaker. However, the High Court has urged the Speaker to take a decision on the suspension since Tuesday is the last day of the budget session.

The suggestion came when the counsel of the three legislators pleaded that the court passes an order directing the Speaker to allow them to attend the session from Tuesday.

The court observed that the final decision on revoking the suspension of the MLAs has to be taken by the Speaker. It directed that the Legislature Secretary take the responsibility of facilitating a meeting of the suspended MLAs with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender, and T Raja Singh further filed a petition before the division bench after a single judge refused to stay the suspension from the House for the entire business session.

Earlier in the day, on the direction of the court, the judicial registrar of the court went to the Assembly and served the notice personally on Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu. The court had also directed the city Police Commissioner to ensure that the registrar gets access to the Assembly building and personally serve the notice.

