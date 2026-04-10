Telangana: Switch to BRS? Ex-Congress leader Jeevan Reddy set to meet KCR

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of him joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy is set to meet BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday, April 10.

Reddy is likely to meet KCR at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravelli village in Siddipet district, where he will be accompanied by Jagtial BRS president Vidyasagar Rao. The move comes a day after BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) invited Reddy to join the party.

In a video shared on social media, Reddy is seen conversing with someone on the phone. He says, “Are you going there? We will be there by 2 o’clock. Let’s meet our old friend.”

Amid speculations of him joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy is set to meet BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday, April 10.



Reddy is likely to meet KCR at the latter's farmhouse in Erravelli, where Reddy will be accompanied by… pic.twitter.com/kEMFOS4oXb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 10, 2026

The former Congress leader is likely to hold a public meeting in Jagtial.

KTR invites Jeevan Reddy to join BRS

On Thursday, KTR invited Reddy to join the pink party after the latter praised the BRS government for implementing several welfare schemes. He also accused the current government of undoing the work of the BRS government during its tenure.

Also Read Telangana: KTR invites former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy to join party

Addressing the media, Jeevan Reddy said, “The people elected Congress thinking it could do better than the BRS, but that has not happened.”

He praised KCR for implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme, saying that even though it wasn’t mentioned in the BRS’ manifesto, the former CM mobilised funds for the scheme. “KCR implemented welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and KCR kits for women. These schemes are not available anywhere else in India,” he said.