Telangana tea vendor killed for Rs 100, wife critical after attack

Hyderabad: A man was brutally murdered for just Rs 100 in Telangana’s Mancherial district. His wife, who was also attacked, is said to be in critical condition.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, April 19, in Muthyampet village. Shankaraiah worked in a tea shop. On Sunday afternoon, the accused, Adil Khan, approached him and asked Rs 100.

When Shankaraiah refused, an argument ensued, leading to a physical fight. Khan took out a knife and indiscriminately attacked him. The accused also stabbed Shankaraiah’s wife, who had come to his aid to protect her husband, and fled the scene.

The couple were immediately rushed to a hospital but Shankaraiah died and his wife is said to be critical.

The Dandepalli police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab Khan.

The incident has cast a shadow of sadness over Muthyampet village.