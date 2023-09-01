Telangana: Teacher transfer process to begin tomorrow after HC approval

Hyderabad: The education department of the government is set to initiate the teacher transfer process after receiving approval from the High Court.

An official announcement regarding the transfer schedule is expected to be released on Friday, with the transfer process commencing on September 2. Notably, married teacher couples will be given additional consideration in this transfer cycle.

The transfers are being carried out in accordance with the directives of the High Court. The Education Department had initially issued the transfer schedule in January of this year, with the transfers slated to occur in February.

Approximately 59,000 teachers had submitted transfer applications, but the process came to a halt following a stay order issued by the High Court.

With the stay order now lifted, the way has been cleared for teachers to be promoted and transferred.

Earlier, the cut-off date for transfers was set at February 1. However, in the latest decision, this deadline has been extended to September 1. Consequently, it has become obligatory for teachers who have been working at a school since July 2015 to be transferred.

Sources have indicated that minor adjustments will be made to the transfer schedule issued in January. Additional points previously granted to teachers’ union leaders for transfers will be discontinued. The seniority cut-off date for transfers remains January 31.

Due to the delay in transfers, applications will be invited from more teachers to ensure that a greater number of educators are given the opportunity for transfers.

A new schedule will be issued in place of the previous one to accommodate the changes and facilitate the transfer process. Teachers who had previously submitted their applications need not reapply, as their applications will still be considered valid.