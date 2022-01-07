Telangana: Teacher, warden sentenced to life for raping 12 minor girls

Hyderabad: An additional sessions court in Nalgonda district on Thursday handed life imprisonment to a teacher and a hostel manager for allegedly raping 12 minor girls.

The hostel in question is run by a Nalgonda-based NGO Village Reconstruction Organisation. The court awarded life term to Ramavath Harish Naik, the teacher, and the hostel manager Srinivas. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Sarita, another manager of the hostel, was handed a six-month jail term for not informing the police, even though she was aware of the assault on the minor girls. The hostel management too violated the rules, as they appointed a male teacher for girls.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the case dates back to 2014 when the former aide of erstwhile chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy ordered a probe into the case. The incident came to light after a girl complained about Naik to the head-master of the school.