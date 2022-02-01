Telangana: Teachers ask govt to focus on school infrastructure

Hyderabad: Several educators have expressed their belief that a good implementation of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ initiative will be a game-changer for government schools across the Telangana state.

Aside from focusing on infrastructures, such as the building of new extra classrooms and restrooms as part of the programme, numerous instructors urge the Telangana state government to offer digital technology for audio-visual instruction in each classroom, in addition to teaching aids.

They also urge the government to provide sanitary facilities for all government schools, as well as prompt distribution of school subsidies for school maintenance.

Instructors emphasised the essential need for new instructors to fill existing gaps in educational quality.

While applauding the state government’s intention to use English as a medium of instruction in all government schools, teachers asked the administration to take efforts to train in-service teachers in English communication skills.

According to Telangana Today news report, P Sripal Reddy, head of the Progressive Recognized Teachers’ Union (PRTU) Telangana stated, “Introducing English as a medium of instruction in government schools is a wise idea.” This would benefit pupils in the long term because most competitive tests are held in English”.

Telangana state government on January 29, launched the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme across the state to improve the existing infrastructure and the quality of education in government schools.

A total of Rs. 7,289 crores have been allotted to strengthen government schools in Telangana as a part of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme.

While laying the foundation on Saturday, the minister of municipal administration and urban development, KT Rama Rao said, “The poor’s biggest financial burden is the money spent on health and education. With an aim to offer quality healthcare services, Basthi Dawakhanas and hospitals are being built and to provide higher access to education, the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme is all set to begin in 26,000 government schools”.