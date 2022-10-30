Telangana: Techie drowns in well in Vikarabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th October 2022 2:37 pm IST
Telangana: Techie drowns in well in Vikarabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Secunderabad on Saturday drowned in a well at a residential complex in Vikarabad.

The deceased was identified as Sai, the man went near the well as part of a game and fell into the well. “It is not known if he had jumped or fallen into the well. It happened during the course of the game and on information, we reached the spot and retrieved the (body of the) man,” said the police.

The man was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have registered a case, the investigation is underway.

