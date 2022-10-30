Telangana: Techie drowns in well in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Secunderabad on Saturday drowned in a well at a residential complex in Vikarabad.

The deceased was identified as Sai, the man went near the well as part of a game and fell into the well. “It is not known if he had jumped or fallen into the well. It happened during the course of the game and on information, we reached the spot and retrieved the (body of the) man,” said the police.

Also Read US IT recruitment training: Siasat organizes demo on October 30

The man was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have registered a case, the investigation is underway.