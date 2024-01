Hyderabad: At least 10 people were injured after a TSRTC bus veered off the road and crashed into bushes at Anantgiri Hills in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

The TSRTC express bus, carrying around 100 passengers, was travelling from Vikarabad to Tandur when the driver lost control near a hairpin bend on the Anantgiri Hills road. The accident is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure.

The extent of their injuries and the current condition of the passengers is yet to be known.