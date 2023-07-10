Telangana: Ten persons arrested in TSPSC exam paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case arrested ten more persons in the case. So far 74 persons have been arrested in the case.

The names of the arrested persons surfaced during the questioning of some persons who were arrested by the SIT last week for allegedly being involved in the case. The SIT formed five teams to arrest some accused who were involved in the exam paper leak case.

The Begum Bazaar police in March arrested P Praveen Kumar (32) Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at TSPSC, A Raja Sekhar (35), a network administrator at TSPSC, Renuka (35) a school teacher, L Dhakya (38) a technical assistant, K Rajeshwar (33), K Neelesh Nayak (28), P Gopal Nayak (29), K Srinivas (30) and K Rajendra Nayak (31).

The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team who made more arrests in the case. A charge sheet was filed by the police in the court recently.