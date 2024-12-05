Telangana: TGPSC releases list of jr lecturer selected candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the list of candidates selected for Junior Lecturer (JL) positions under the Intermediate Board.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, includes selections for subjects such as Botany, Botany in Urdu Medium, Hindi, Telugu, Zoology, and Zoology in Urdu Medium.

The details of the selected candidates are now available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to fill vacancies for Junior College Principals in the state.

This will be done by promoting Junior Lecturers based on seniority.

The Secretary of the Intermediate Board has instructed officials to prepare a seniority list for the Junior Lecturers to facilitate this process.