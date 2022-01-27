Telangana: Three-day Urs-e-Shareef festival in Janpahad commences

Suryapet: Once in a year, three day Urs-e-shareef festival is likely to begun at Hazarath Jaanpak Shaheed dargah, Janpahad in Suryapet district from Thursday morning.

Premises of dargah was cleaned on Thursday by the house of Mujawar Jhani. The dargah Hazrath Janpak Shaheed is 400 year old also known as Janpahad dargah, was a symbol of communal unity, with thousands of Hindus and Muslims attending the festival.

The dargah was decorated occassion of Ghuls shareef and beginning of the Urs. The old fabric was removed from Saidulu Baba’s grave and a fresh one called ‘chadar’ was put around it.

The main ritual of the Urs sandal Shareef procession would be held on Friday, with over three lakh people expected to flock to Janpahad from various districts and neighbouring states. The fact that Hindu worshippers outnumber Muslims is a distinguishing aspect of Janpahad dargah Urs.