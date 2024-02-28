Telangana: Three died, two injured in road accident

Hyderabad: Three people were killed, and two were seriously injured in a road accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a bus on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the National Highway in Suryapet District when an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying farm laborers to work. A total of 12 people were traveling in the auto-rickshaw and out of them, three lost their lives.

The deceased individuals are Kandula Nardana, Chevula Narayanama, and Pokala Anasurya. They were residents of Munugala mandal.

The injured individuals have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

A case has been booked against the bus driver.