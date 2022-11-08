Telangana: Three killed in car-truck collision in Warangal

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a car they were traveling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

A couple and their son were killed in the collision. Police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Wardhannapet.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi, and Venkat Sai Reddy. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The family was coming to Warangal from Ongole in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.