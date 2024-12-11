Telangana: Tiger footmarks cause panic in Mulugu district

Hyderabad: Residents of the Godavari river basin in Mulugu district are experiencing heightened anxiety due to the presence of a tiger in the area.

Forest officials have confirmed sightings of the tiger and collected paw prints to alert the public. Initial reports emerged from farmers in Venkatapuram mandal, particularly in Bodapuram and Alubaka, where signs of the tiger were first detected.

The situation intensified when a farmer from Hudkili village in Kumuram Bheem district reported a tiger attack on a tethered calf outside his home.

Forest officials confirmed that the paw prints found at the scene belonged to a tiger. The same animal was later spotted near the Vempalli railway bridge and close to the Telangana-Maharashtra border railway cabin.

Officials have issued warnings through loudspeakers in local villages, advising residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into forests for fishing or grazing livestock.

Farmers reported hearing tiger growls while guarding their crops on Monday night.

Forest authorities are actively searching for the tiger’s whereabouts and urging residents to report any new signs or tracks immediately.

With previous instances of tiger movements recorded in the Mulugu district, local communities are taking precautions as they navigate this ongoing threat.