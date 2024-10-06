Telangana: TJUDA voices support to Bengal doctors’ hunger strike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) on Sunday, October 6 expressed solidarity with the hunger strike initiated by the junior doctors in West Bengal.

In a declaration, the TJUDA said, “On behalf of the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA), we extend our unwavering solidarity to the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Federation (WBJDF) in their ongoing hunger strike, demanding justice and calling for urgent reforms to ensure the safety and dignity of doctors across West Bengal. We fully support all the demands put forward by WBJDF and urge the West Bengal government to address them without delay.”

The TJUDA further said that the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College exposed the critical need for systemic changes to protect doctors, reiterating its support to the WBJDF. The association has called the hunger strike inspiring and necessary for bringing their issues to the government’s attention.

“TJUDA joins the call for the West Bengal government to take immediate action and implement the necessary measures to prevent further tragedies and safeguard the future of healthcare workers,” it concluded.

The junior doctors across West Bengal demanded security for doctors following the August 9, rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement against the rape and murder case, announced on Saturday evening a unique protest where they will be giving medical services to the patients and observe fast-unto-death agitation in a parallel manner.

Accordingly, six junior students from different medical colleges and hospitals — three female and three male, have volunteered to begin the process and all six of them have been on hunger strike since Saturday evening.

(With inputs from IANS)