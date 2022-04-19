Telangana: TMREIS releases revised schedule for entrance exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana minorities residential educational institutions society (TMREIS) on Tuesday revised the dates for conducting entrance exams for admissions into its institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

The entrance tests for Class V admissions are scheduled to be held on May 15 and Classes VI, VII and VIII to be held on May 22 from 11 am to 12 pm. Likewise, the entrance test for admissions to intermediate first year is on June 4 from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

Admissions are being offered in Class V in 204 TMR Schools, intermediate first year in TMR Junior colleges and centres of excellence and backlog vacancies in Minorities category in Classes VI, VII and VIII.

For further clarification, visit the website, contact DMWO’s office, principal of TMR schools or contact on helpline number 040-23437909.