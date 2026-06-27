Telangana to administer Pulse Polio drops from June 28

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday, June 26, urged parents to ensure that all children below the age of five receive Pulse Polio drops during the upcoming statewide immunisation drive.

The minister reviewed preparations for the Pulse Polio programme with senior officials at the Rajiv Aarogyasri office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

He said the government had made all necessary arrangements to administer polio drops to every child up to five years of age, including newborns, across the state.

Pulse Polio booths, door-to-door visits

Under the programme, polio drops will be administered at Pulse Polio booths across Telangana on June 28. Health teams will conduct door-to-door visits on June 29 and 30 to cover children who may have missed the vaccination at the booths.

An additional day of the campaign will be held on July 1 in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts owing to the large urban population in these areas, the minister said.