Telangana to ban government doctors from private practice

Hyderabad: Taking a significant step, the medical and health department of Telangana has decided to bar government doctors from practicing at private hospitals.

The decision will be applicable to the freshers, as the Rules of Service will undergo major changes in the days to come, said a press release from the medical department. The decision will be arrived at after a nod from the state chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Following the revamp of rules, notifications for the appointment of approximately 3,000 doctors, will be released. While the mandate from the government requires doctors to stay on duty till evening, many of them exit during noon to practice privately, it added.

The changes have been proposed in view of a dialysis patient who was bitten by rodents in the ICU ward of MGM Hospital, Warangal. The government also plans to bring IAS officers and district collectors for auditing and administrative purposes.