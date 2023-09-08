Telangana to be only state with a govt medical college in all districts: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries and MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao on Friday, September 8, remarked that Telangana will be the only state in India where every district will boast a government medical college.

The medical colleges are set to be unveiled in Jangaon, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, and Khammam on September 15.

Minister KTR emphasized that these institutions “would produce exceptional doctors and ensure top-tier medical services” throughout the districts.

During a teleconference with the ministers and MLAs of the respective districts, he instructed them to host grand celebrations at the district headquarters. They were also advised to organize rallies with no fewer than 20,000 participants.

He also encouraged all public representatives to actively participate in the grand festivities.

KTR urged them to curate programs that “elucidate the myriad benefits” these medical colleges will bestow upon the region. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of involving the youth and students in these initiatives.

Drawing attention to the ‘historical oversight’ of Congress and BJP in allotting medical colleges to Telangana, the minister opined that both national parties had done a ‘disservice’ to the state.

He further implored public representatives to inform citizens about the ‘unfair treatment’ meted out to Telangana concerning the allocation of medical colleges.

“Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao might personally inaugurate one of the medical colleges on September 15. Health Minister Harish Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the medical college in Kamareddy,” a press release said.

During the teleconference, health minister Harish Rao remarked that while Telangana languished at the bottom in terms of MBBS seats in 2014, it has now surged to the top, boasting the highest number of MBBS seats.

He elaborated that for every 100,000 individuals, there are 22 MBBS seats in the state, an achievement unparalleled in the country. “This year, of the total increase in MBBS seats across India, 43% came from Telangana,” he revealed.

Harish Rao also remarked that although the Centre announced the establishment of 157 medical colleges, not a single one was granted to Telangana. He further said that during the 50-year plus tenure of the Congress party, only two medical colleges were established in Telangana—one in Nizamabad and the other in Adilabad.

Prior to the inception of the Telangana government, students aspiring to study medicine often ventured to other states, Ukraine, or Russia, enduring numerous challenges. However, thanks to CM KCR’s efforts, Telanganites can now pursue medical studies within their state, negating the need to relocate.