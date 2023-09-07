Telangana: Directives issued for the launch of 9 medical colleges on Sep 15

Hyderabad: In a significant development, state finance and health minister Harish Rao has issued crucial directives to ensure the successful commencement of classes at nine new government medical colleges.

They are scheduled for inauguration on September 15.

These educational institutions, strategically located in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Vikarabad, and Janagam, are poised to provide facilities to incoming students in the upcoming academic year.

During a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday at the Arogyasree Health Care Trust office, Harish Rao emphasized chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to establishing medical colleges across Telangana districts.

The minister said that last year, classes commenced in eight medical colleges inaugurated by the chief minister himself, and this year, nine additional medical colleges are poised to welcome students.

He stressed the need for meticulous preparations to ensure a seamless start to the academic year.

The meeting saw attendees including Arogyasree Health Care Trust Chairman Sudhakar Rao, Health Secretary Rizvi, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Kaloji Health University VC Karunakar Reddy, Nims Director Birappa, among others.

Stating that the respective college principals have been entrusted with overseeing the admissions process, Harish Rao directed Kaloji Health University VC and Director of Medical Education to reconvene on Friday to further supervise and ensure that students encounter no disruptions during the commencement of classes.

Highlighting the expansion of government medical education in the state, the minister said, “Prior to the formation of Telangana, there were merely five government medical colleges, three of which predated the formation of Andhra Pradesh.”

“With the addition of these nine new medical colleges, the state’s government medical college tally will reach 26, offering a total of 3,915 medical seats. This marks a significant increase from the mere 850 MBBS seats available in 2014 through five government medical colleges,” the minister added.

Addition of 100 Arogya Mahila clinics from September 12

Harish Rao also announced the expansion of Arogya Mahila clinics in the state. This expansion includes the establishment of 100 additional centres dedicated to women’s healthcare.

They are slated to launch on September 12.

The state, which currently boasts 272 such centres, is poised to have 372 in the near future. These centres will exclusively employ female medical personnel, providing eight major medical services with every Tuesday, a press release from the state government informed.

So far, 278,317 individuals have been screened here, with 13,673 requiring medical attention, who were promptly referred to hospitals by these dedicated healthcare professionals, it further said.

Recruitment of staff nurses

The minister also issued directives for the expedited release of results for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses.

He emphasized the need to address pending matters related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and promptly resolve the arrears of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

Additionally, he called for the expeditious completion of the appointment process for District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) sanctioned under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Extension of reporting deadline for 2nd batch of MBBS admissions

In a related development, Kaloji Health University has extended the reporting deadline for MBBS second-batch admissions and third-round counselling opportunities.

The second round of counselling for MBBS admissions has been completed, and after seat allotment, the original deadline for joining the college has expired.

In response to requests from candidates and parents, Harish Rao has taken action to extend the deadline. The minister also addressed concerns about the third round of MBBS counselling, ensuring that meritorious students are not disadvantaged.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor of the University has been directed to extend the deadline until Friday evening for candidates who have been granted MBBS seats in the second round and to provide an opportunity in the third round of counselling.

As a result of these actions, the university has extended the deadline for college enrollment until tomorrow. Additionally, Kaloji University has confirmed that, in accordance with the minister’s directives, candidates will have an opportunity to participate in the third round of counselling.

With this extension of the deadline by one day, candidates are advised to report to their allotted colleges with the necessary certificates on Friday evening.