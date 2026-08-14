Telangana to deposit Rs 2,400 cr fee reimbursement in advance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government would deposit Rs 2,400 crore towards fee reimbursement directly into bank accounts in advance starting from the current 2026-2027 academic year.

He said that Rs 250 crore was already made available for payments. The development comes after the government had announced that fee reimbursement would take place in four phases every year, with Rs 250 crore released each month.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Necklace Road on Friday, August 14, the Chief Minister said that the fee reimbursement amount will be credited to students’ bank accounts within a month after they apply online.

Also Read Jyotirao, Savitribai Phule statues unveiled at Necklace Road

The government said the new payment system was to help stop colleges from withholding certificates from students over non-release of fee reimbursement.

New course introduced from nursery to Class 12

Reddy said that a new course will be introduced to students from nursery through Class 12. “We are already providing comprehensive facilities, including breakfast, starting from the nursery level,” said CM Reddy. “Possessing a certificate is not enough these days.”

He emphasised that everyone must acquire technical skills to get jobs in the competitive world. “Even IT professionals are losing their jobs and returning home,” the CM remarked.

Students enrolled in ATCs given Rs 2k stipend monthly

Reddy said that Advanced Technical Centers (ATCs) were established in 119 constituencies in collaboration with the Tata Group in 2024, and students enrolled in the ATCs are provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. “The main objective of the ATCs is to impart technical skills alongside formal education,” he said.

The Chief Minister spoke on the Group-1 recruitment exams as well, highlighting that 60 per cent of the selected candidates belong to the Backward Classes (BC). “With 90 per cent of students scoring full marks, competition in the field of education has intensified significantly,” he said.

‘My responsibility to give cash rewards to those who excel in sports’

Addressing the Young India Sports University’s establishment, Revanth said the educational institution also provides government jobs to those who excel in athletic activities.

“It is my responsibility to provide cash rewards and jobs to those who excel in sports and win medals,” the CM said, adding that opportunities arise only through education and one must seize them.

‘BRS confined BC community to cattle farming’

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Reddy said Bharat Rashtra Samithi barely provided opportunities to the BC community to pursue higher studies, instead confining them to cattle farming.

“Are we still expected to stitch footwear? Are we still expected to just herd sheep and buffaloes? Shouldn’t this community get educated? Shouldn’t they become IAS officers? Shouldn’t there be IPS officers, ministers, and MLAs among you?” he questioned.

The BRS leaders’ intention was for their own children to rule the state, the CM alleged.

He claimed that no other state had conducted a BC Census since British rule. “No one had conducted the BC census since the British era. We conducted the census and determined the exact figures for the BC community within a year.”

Reddy appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Jyotirao Phule and enter legislative bodies and become doctors and engineers. The Madiga community fought for decades for Scheduled Caste categorisation. “Your Revanth-anna resolved the issue by implementing SC categorisation, and Telangana became the first in the country,” he commented.

The Chief Minister reiterated that he is taking responsibility for providing quality education and nutritious food to every student. “I will work 18 hours a day for your golden future. Such a great opportunity will not come again, and this government must continue,” he said.

Reddy added that eradication of the caste system and fostering of social consciousness can only be achieved when everyone learns and lives together in unity.