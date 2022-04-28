Telangana to develop special mobile app for oil palm farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana state chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed that a special mobile app be set up to provide comprehensive information to farmers on taking up oil palm plantations in the state.

The chief secretary said that arrangements have been made to take up oil palm plantations in 1,85,000 acres in the state this year and said that the government has decided to take over 20 lakh acres of oil palm plantations, which will be 4 to 5 times profitable for the farmers.

During a review meeting on oil palm cultivation with officials from the finance, agriculture, industries and horticulture departments, Kumar focused on the target set by the chief minister to undertake oil palm plantations in five lakh acres in the current 2022-23 financial year.

He recalled that the government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for palm oil plantation, and said the lands in the state are most suitable for growing oil palm plantations.