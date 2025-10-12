Telangana to establish AI Innovation Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana is planning to create an AI Innovation Hub to consolidate all existing AI initiatives, startups, and centres of excellence under a single umbrella, stated the Chief Minster’s office on Sunday, October 12.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has envisioned Hyderabad as a ‘global AI capital’ and is planning to provide AI skill training to millions through partnerships with leading global institutions such as Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

A five-pronged strategy of AI skilling, startup support, global collaboration, research advancement, and establishment of centres of excellence is being developed to attract global talent and drive innovation.

Focus areas include quantum computing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, data centres, and high-performance computing (HPC).

The government plans to collaborate with 50 global AI startups, sign three foundational MoUs with global academic partners, skill one million professionals through the Global AI Skilling Academy and form multiple corporate partnerships over the next year.