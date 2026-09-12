Telangana to experience another week of continuous rainfall

Hyderabad: Telangana is set for another wet week, with IMD Hyderabad predicting continuous light to moderate rainfall across the state. There is a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert active for the next 24 hours.

T Balaji, who goes by ‘Telangana Weatherman’ on X, posted the day’s predictions on Saturday, September 12: “Scattered moderate to heavy rains to continue across Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, and Asifabad.

“Fresh moderate to intense rains ahead across Nirmal to further cover parts of Jagitial, Nizamabad…scattered moderate rains ahead across Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (Kalwakurthy), Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Siddipet.”

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Hyderabad will receive moderate rainfall in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, in an advisory issued the same day, the state Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that since the weather pattern is expected to lower the temperatures and increase the humidity, it could likely trigger seasonal illnesses, particularly vector-borne, waterborne, and airborne diseases.

Giving out tips to stay safe in this season, the advisory said: Doors and windows must be secured with mosquito nets or screens. It said domestic drains should be maintained to prevent stagnant water. Likewise, domestic septic tanks should be covered with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding.

To prevent water-borne infections, the advisory mentions the use of filtered water for drinking, frequent washing of hands, and avoiding eating out.

To protect oneself from airborne infections such as viral fevers and influenza, the advisory suggests maintaining distance from someone sick, using hand sanitisers often to avoid being infected, using handkerchiefs for sneezing or coughing, and visiting a doctor in case of flu-like symptoms.