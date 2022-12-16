Telangana to get its first Super Thermal Power Plant by March

Hyderabad: The Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant (STPP) of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited), is likely to be commissioned before the end of the current financial year (2022-23).



The NTPC at Ramagundam which got delayed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the re-engineering of the boiler as per new environment norms among others is now reportedly in advanced stages of completion.

The issue was raised during the Lok Sabha- question hour on Thursday when the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MPs, B Venkatesh Netha, Kavitha Malothu and Ranjith Reddy held Centre to furnish the reasons for the delay in conducting the trial run of the Telangana STPP Station-I of 800 MW which was to be conducted in May 2020.

The union minister of state for Power and renewable energy, RK Singh in response to the same said the first phase of the Telangana STPP (2×800 MW) had been delayed by 31 months with respect to the present commissioning target.



The actual expenditure incurred and accrued to date was within the approved project cost of Rs 10,997.7 crore, added the union minister.

RK Singh further explained that the first unit of the project was in an advanced stage of commissioning and after the completion of steam blowing and related advance commissioning activities, the process will be authorised likely by the end of this fiscal year.

The Centre promised to establish a 4,000 MW (5 x 800 MW) supercritical thermal power plant at Ramagundam under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.



Further, it was mandated to supply 85 per cent of the energy generated to Telangana. The state government has already requested the NTPC and the Union Power Ministry to allocate the total power generated at this power plant to Telangana to meet the increasing demand for energy in the state, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.