Telangana to get two airstrips under Centre’s UDAN scheme

Hyderabad: The Centre has suggested two airstrips in Telangana for the upcoming cycle of the regional connectivity initiative, which would take place five years after the start of the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Center plans to connect 54 wildlife, religious, and tourism areas under the second round of the UDAN scheme and would be inviting bids by the end of 2022. As a result of their proximity to tourist attractions, non-operational airstrips in Warangal and Basanth Nagar (Peddapalli) are recognised as potential airports.

Prior to this, the State issued multiple letters and recommended three greenfields and three brownfield airports.

Three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvoncha (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), and Mahbubnagar, as well as three brownfield airports at Mamnoor (Warangal), Basanth Nagar (Peddapalli), and Adilabad, were suggested for development by the State.

The chosen 10 airstrips near wildlife sanctuaries are in the states of Andhra Pradesh’s Nagarjuna Sagar, Assam’s Paneri, Bihar’s Kishanganj, Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, Dhana, and Mandla, Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur, and West Bengal’s Bishnupur.