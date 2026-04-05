Telangana to implement satellite-based crop planning from next season

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the state will implement satellite-based crop planning from the next agricultural season.

He said satellite imaging will be used to estimate crop acreage across districts, mandals and villages, and to support decisions on marketing, demand, production, supply and storage.

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The minister reviewed satellite-based crop mapping at a meeting in the Secretariat on Saturday. Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan and agricultural university scientists attended.

He said the technology would help assess soil conditions, water availability and crop status, and provide data on crop area and patterns.

He also said a coordination meeting with the Revenue and Forest departments will be held to collect details of crops such as eucalyptus and subabul on forest lands and to address issues in estimating crop area based on survey numbers.