Telangana to impose road safety tax on new vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Friday, January 2, passed the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, making it mandatory for new vehicles to pay road tax.

Addressing the Assembly, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabahakar explained that the road tax is being imposed as per the amendment made to the Motor Vehicles Act by the Centre. He said that two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 2,000, Rs 10,000 for light motor vehicles and Rs 10,000 for heavy vehicles.

The road tax won’t be levied on three-wheelers. The tax collected through the law will be deposited in a special account and will be used to enhance road safety in Telangana, the minister added.

Also Read Rs 5 crore land scam busted near Hyderabad, 8 held

The amendment will replace the quarterly tax on goods and vehicles with a life tax of 7.5 per cent.

“The law is already being implemented in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states. Telangana would also have automatic driving testing stations like those in Delhi,” Prabhakar said in the Assembly.