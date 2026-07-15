Telangana to launch Indiramma LIG housing in CURE region on July 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday, July 14, announced that the state government will launch the construction of Indiramma Low-Income Group (LIG) houses in the Core Urban Region (CURE) on July 20.

Reviewing the implementation of the housing scheme with officials at the Secretariat, the minister said the government would unveil detailed guidelines on the scheme, including eligibility criteria, the application process, tendering procedures and implementation modalities.

He said the guidelines would be released jointly with the in-charge ministers for Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, Ponnam Prabhakar and D. Sridhar Babu, along with Hyderabad district minister Mohammed Azharuddin.

Ponguleti said the government is committed to constructing one lakh LIG houses in the CURE region during the 2026-27 financial year. As part of the pilot phase, 500 houses will be taken up in each Assembly constituency, with the number increasing to 1,000 in areas with higher demand.

The minister said land has already been identified in Assembly constituencies falling under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad and Medchal municipal corporations.

The final building designs are expected to be approved within the next two to three days.

Ponguleti slams BRS govt

Criticising the previous BRS government, Ponguleti alleged that double-bedroom houses were constructed 30 to 40 kilometres away from Hyderabad without proper planning, making them unattractive to beneficiaries who feared losing access to employment and livelihood opportunities.

He said the present government has decided to construct houses closer to where beneficiaries currently live so that they can continue to access jobs, education and essential services while improving their living conditions.