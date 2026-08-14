Telangana to make elaborate arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday, August 14, said the state government would make elaborate arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu to be held in 2027.

Pushkaralu, a festival dedicated to the worship of rivers during which devotees take a holy dip, is celebrated once every 12 years.

Sridhar Babu held a meeting with several ministers and officials to review arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu and directed officials to begin the works in the first week of September.

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Sridhar Babu, who heads a Cabinet sub-committee on the arrangements, asked officials to complete the tender process by the end of August.

He said the state government had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the arrangements.

He instructed officials to appoint special officers to oversee arrangements at places expected to witness heavy crowds and set up command and control centres to monitor the 12-day event.

He suggested that the Endowments Department set up a special dashboard to monitor the progress of works daily.

He asked officials to identify voluntary and private organisations willing to serve devotees during the Pushkaralu.