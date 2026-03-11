Telangana plans grand Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 on Kumbh Mela lines

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to organise the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 on a grand scale, drawing inspiration from the arrangements seen during the Kumbh Mela.

The festival will showcase the cultural identity and traditions of Telangana while accommodating an expected influx of millions of devotees.

‘Telangana brand’ in focus

A Cabinet Sub-Committee on Godavari Pushkaralu met on Tuesday, March 10, at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of minister D Sridhar Babu. During the meeting, officials were instructed to undertake permanent infrastructure works that reflect the “Telangana brand” and highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The committee reviewed the Pushkaralu schedule, assessed departmental preparedness and discussed a comprehensive roadmap for future works.

According to Vedic scholars, the Adi Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, while the Antya Pushkaralu are scheduled from July 13 to July 24, 2028.

Ministers noted that the government had earlier organised the Saraswati Pushkaralu and the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in a grand manner. They expressed confidence that the Godavari Pushkaralu would be conducted on an even larger and more efficient scale.

8 crore devotees estimated to turn up

Officials estimate that nearly eight crore devotees may participate in the festival. To manage the large turnout, the government has identified 96 locations along the Godavari River across several districts. These sites will connect important temples situated along the riverbanks.

Drawing from experiences of previous Pushkaralu, the government is preparing separate state-level and district-level plans to improve ghats, roads and other infrastructure, taking into account local conditions.

Officials said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed works will be completed by the end of this month. In the first phase, nine high-footfall locations have been categorised as ‘Tier-I’ areas, where development works will be taken up on a priority basis.

To ensure better coordination and implementation, the government will appoint a Special Officer for the event, along with department-wise nodal officers.