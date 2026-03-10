Telangana: Cabinet Sub-Committee convenes first meet on 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu

On March 5, the Telangana government constituted the nine-member subcommittee headed by IT Minister Sridhar Babu, which will decide on the conduct of the fare and plan its execution.

Telangana cabinet sub committee meeting on Godavari Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee on 2027 Godawari Pushkaralu held its first meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 10.

The meeting was attended by ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with Government Advisor P Sudarshan Reddy and officials of the concerned departments.

The government announced that the MLAs and MLCs representing constituencies adjacent to the Godavari River will also be invited to provide their inputs regarding the event.

Godavari Pushkaralu

The “Godavari Pushkaralu,” a festival dedicated to the worship of rivers, is celebrated once every 12 years. The festival starts from the Ashadha (June/July in the Gregorian calendar) month on the Chaturdashi thithi (14th day), when planet Jupiter enters the zodiac sign Leo.

The festival is “theoretically” observed throughout the 12 months that the planet remains in that sign, but the first 12 days are considered most sacred.

The first 12 days of the Godavari Pushkaram are known as “Aadhi Pushkaram” and the last 12 days are titled “Anthya Pushkaralu.” The next Maha Pushkaram will be celebrated in 2159.

