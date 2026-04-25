Telangana to offer free coaching for banking exams to ST, SC, BC candidates

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare Department, Telangana, has announced free coaching for eligible ST, SC, and BC candidates preparing for banking examinations in the state.

According to an official press note, the coaching programme will be conducted for Probationary Officers (POs) and Clerks exams for a duration of 75 days, beginning May 20, 2026, at PETC Hyderabad.

A total of 100 seats have been allocated under the scheme, including 75 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 10 for Backward Classes (BCs). Of these, 33 1/3 seats are reserved for women candidates.

Candidates from Telangana interested in the programme can apply online through the official website between April 28 and May 7.

Eligibility, selection criteria outlined

Officials stated that the selection process will be based on merit in the candidate’s degree and their application for banking recruitment notifications. Applicants must also meet income criteria, with parental annual income not exceeding Rs 3 lakh to be eligible.

The department has urged interested candidates to utilise this opportunity to enhance their preparation for competitive banking exams.

For further details, candidates can contact the department during working hours between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm on weekdays.