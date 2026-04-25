Telangana to offer free coaching for banking exams to ST, SC, BC candidates

A total of 100 seats have been allocated under the scheme, including 75 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 10 for Backward Classes (BCs).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2026 2:17 pm IST
Computer lab with multiple desktops for exam preparation.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare Department, Telangana, has announced free coaching for eligible ST, SC, and BC candidates preparing for banking examinations in the state.

According to an official press note, the coaching programme will be conducted for Probationary Officers (POs) and Clerks exams for a duration of 75 days, beginning May 20, 2026, at PETC Hyderabad.

A total of 100 seats have been allocated under the scheme, including 75 for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 10 for Backward Classes (BCs). Of these, 33 1/3 seats are reserved for women candidates.

Subhan Bakery

Candidates from Telangana interested in the programme can apply online through the official website between April 28 and May 7.

Eligibility, selection criteria outlined

Officials stated that the selection process will be based on merit in the candidate’s degree and their application for banking recruitment notifications. Applicants must also meet income criteria, with parental annual income not exceeding Rs 3 lakh to be eligible.

The department has urged interested candidates to utilise this opportunity to enhance their preparation for competitive banking exams.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

For further details, candidates can contact the department during working hours between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm on weekdays.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2026 2:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button