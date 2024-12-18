Telangana to purchase addl 25K tons of soybean to benefit farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced a decision to purchase an additional 25,000 tons of soybean to benefit farmers in the state.

This directive was issued to Markfed, the state cooperative marketing federation, during a review meeting focused on soybean procurement held at his office on Tuesday, December 17.

Minister Rao highlighted that during the current monsoon season, Markfed has already procured 59,508 tons of soybean at the support price of Rs 4,892 per quintal as announced by the central government.

The highest procurement was recorded in the Adilabad district with 27,811 tons, followed by Nirmal with 14,476 tons, Kamareddy with 7,867.75 tons, Nizamabad with 5,413.85 tons, and Sangareddy with 3,339 tons. The remaining quantities were sourced from other regions.

Due to an increase in soybean cultivation this season, public representatives and district collectors have submitted requests for additional purchases at the support price.

Although the central government has set a limit of 59,508 tons for procurement, the minister stated that they have requested permission for the extra 25,000 tons.

He emphasized that even if immediate approval is delayed, the decision to procure through Markfed has been made in favour of supporting farmers.