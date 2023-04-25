Telangana to receive heavy rainfall coupled with hailstorms

Hyderabad is expected to receive thunderstorms in the evening.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 25th April 2023 7:23 pm IST
Rainfall in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: Parts of Telangana are likely to witness severe hailstorms over the next 1 to 2 hrs, covering different districts. Videos of hailstorms showering Kamareddy were also posted by users on social media.

A few weeks earlier Hyderabad and parts of Telangana also witnessed similar weather which brought down the temperature to a considerable extent in the peak summer heat.

Severe rainfall is expected in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Medak, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Sangareddy district while Hyderabad is expected to receive thunderstorms in the evening.

The current temperature in Hyderabad as of 6 PM is 32 degree celsius while the highest temperature of 38.5 degree celsius was recorded in Shaikpet on Monday.

A highest temperature of 41.9 degree celsius was recorded in Julurpad, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as per the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS).

TSPDS forecasted that light to moderate thundershowers in few places across the state and the city for the next three days.

