Telangana to see light to moderate rain over next 3 days

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts of Telangana.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain in isolated places in Telangana over the next three days.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

Despite the predicted rains, the maximum temperature in the state will hover between 39 to 45 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 26 to 29 degree Celsius.

There is very minimal rain predicted for the city of Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society said it expected light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the city in isolated places from the evening of May 31.

