Telangana to seek centre’s purchase of pulses from state

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to seek the union government to acquire the entire crop produced by farmers in the State in order to encourage widespread cultivation of pulses during the Yasangi (Rabi) season. Only 25% of the overall production has so far been purchased by the Centre at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stated, “We shall submit a letter to the Centre to this effect as soon as possible.”

The Minister requested on Tuesday that the farmers start growing paddy varieties that produce less broken rice during the Yasangi season during a meeting with the officials here. He advised farmers to cultivate crops that are in demand in the market and those that agricultural scientists recommend.

The Minister also urged the farmers to finish harvesting the paddy by March 31 in order to prevent losses from summertime rainstorms that came on suddenly and out of the blue. Additionally, it was mandated that the Agriculture department promote the cultivation of sunflower, groundnut, and other oil seed varieties throughout the Yasangi season.

The authorities were given the same instructions as before to create district-level action plans and schedule meetings accordingly.

There were several officials, including Horticulture Director Hanmantha Rao, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, and others.