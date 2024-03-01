Telangana to set up Farmers Commission, Education Commission soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that a Farmers Commission and an Education Commission will be constituted in the state soon.

The Education Commission will formulate policies to strengthen the education system while the Farmers Commission will make recommendations for the welfare of farmers and tenant farmers and also address their grievances.

Also Read Govt committed to protect Christian properties: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Interacting with the representatives of various social organisations and civil society at the Secretariat, he said that the government will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the welfare and protection of the rights of the tenant farmers.

The CM and representatives shared the idea of bringing a new law for the protection of rights of the tenant farmers.

Revanth Reddy opined that wide-ranging discussion should be held on extending the Rythu Bharosa benefits. The government’s main objective is to extend the benefit to the helpless and if required, the real beneficiaries should be provided more assistance. He announced that the crop insurance scheme will be fully implemented.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the adoption of crop rotation schemes in the state and said farmers should adopt new methods to cultivate all crops. He told the participants that the government has taken up a slew of welfare programmes from the day it assumed power in the state.

Within hours after the formation of the new government, the Dharna Chowk was opened at the Indira Park and the Praja Bhavan’s doors were opened for people to address their grievances.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government is committed to provide jobs to the unemployed. The Telangana State Public Service Commission will take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).